Nancy J. Hutson Purchases 5,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.33 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

