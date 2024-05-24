Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,188 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70.
Upstart Stock Down 4.8 %
UPST opened at $23.16 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 136.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
