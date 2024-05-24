Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $23.63

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $24.25. Nayax shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.