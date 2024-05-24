Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.4% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 500,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 598,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,844. The stock has a market cap of $570.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

