NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 4% on Disappointing Earnings

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.96. 738,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,707,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.
The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.
Institutional Trading of NetEase
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 643.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 121.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 99.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 92,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
