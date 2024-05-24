NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 4% on Disappointing Earnings

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.96. 738,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,707,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Read Our Latest Report on NTES

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 643.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 121.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 99.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 92,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.