Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,273.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,770 shares of company stock worth $25,047,308. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

