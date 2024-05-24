Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,475 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00.

NXST stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

