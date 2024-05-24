Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 19th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

