Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 19th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

