Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,552,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,771,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TECH opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

