Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,487,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,319,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 192,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 160,882 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TRMB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

