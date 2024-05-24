Norges Bank Invests $127.68 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,261,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,675,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.