Norges Bank Invests $159.06 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,720,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,060,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -991.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.