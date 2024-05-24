Norges Bank Makes New $128.54 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,535,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of MarketAxess as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $214.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.01 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

