Norges Bank Makes New $139.96 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,956,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of News by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.