Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,428,807 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 665,540 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $57.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.