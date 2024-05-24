Norges Bank Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,080,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,337,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $70.90.
Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
