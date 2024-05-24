Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,242. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $763.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 507,452 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143,972 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.