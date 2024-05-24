nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

