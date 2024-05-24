NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $26.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $1,063.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $889.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,125.95.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

