NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $1,063.20.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

