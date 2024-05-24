Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 28th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $281,905 over the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

