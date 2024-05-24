Old Point Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Point Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,297.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 19,684 shares of company stock worth $281,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

