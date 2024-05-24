One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Justin Clair Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,532. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OLP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

