Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

