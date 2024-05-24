Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.05. Ouster shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 124,659 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Ouster Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

