Owen E. Kratz Sells 7,521 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at $86,219,136.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

