Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 0.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.29. 7,214,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 61,031,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 172.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock worth $414,573,750 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.