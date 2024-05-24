Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $164.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.