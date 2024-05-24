PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up to $46.70

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $47.99. PAR Technology shares last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 67,467 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

PAR Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PAR Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

