Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Itai Perry Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,701. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,317,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 320,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

