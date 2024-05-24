PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $153.63, but opened at $158.89. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. PDD shares last traded at $164.15, with a volume of 6,821,823 shares traded.
PDD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
