Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Increased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 38,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair plc has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

