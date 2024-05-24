Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.99% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $80,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

