Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,538 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,453,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,664,620.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.55.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16.

MHI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

