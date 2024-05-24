PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.
In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.93 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
