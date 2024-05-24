PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.04 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

