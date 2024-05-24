PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.71 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

