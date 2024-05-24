PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,006.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 41,406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 79.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

