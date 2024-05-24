PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 16,402 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,880,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.