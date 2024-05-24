PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,834 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154,931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

