PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 69.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

