PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

