PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 155,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 109,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.