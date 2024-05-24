PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 52.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 159.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $70.03 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

