PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

