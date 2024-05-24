PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $637.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.