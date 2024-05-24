Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Acquires $31,000.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,644. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.