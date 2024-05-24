Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Pro Reit Price Performance
