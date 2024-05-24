Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.