ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stake Trimmed by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5,800.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.18. 169,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,380. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

